Ellie Goulding opens up about her dating history with women

Los Angeles, Jan 3 Singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has opened up about her dating history, and has dated women in between “toxic, fleeting and passionate” relationships with men.

The 39-year-old singer, who has son Alfred, four, with ex-husband Caspar Jopling and is currently expecting a child with boyfriend Beau Minniear, revealed she has enjoyed romances with women in the past, reports ‘Female First UK’.

While chatting with Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader on her reality show ‘Love Thy Nader’, Brooks joked about dating women following her split.

She said, “Maybe I'll go the other way”. Ellie said, “That's what I do. It works every time. I think the most exciting love comes for a reason, and it's toxic and fleeting and passionate and it's amazing and you're just like, no one else has ever experienced love like this. It's all great song material, to be honest”.

She further mentioned, “Annoyingly, I do it for the plot so that I can write a song about it. We should just appreciate it as the moment that it is, and then when it goes away, be appreciative that it's happened and that we got to experience it. It's all about being the amazing woman that you are and then guys are just an accessory every now and again”..

As per ‘Female First UK’, in early 2024, Ellie took to social media to announce her split from Caspar, revealing that they actually "separated some time ago".

The singer said on Instagram at the time, "Caspar and I privately separated some time ago. We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart”.

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you”, she added.

