Elnaaz Norouzi: never heard anyone ever say anything bad about Riteish Deshmukh

Mumbai, Dec 1 Actress Elnaaz Norouzi is all praise for her “Mastiii 4” co-star Riteish Deshmukh and director Milap Zaveri, calling the two the “best part” of her latest project.

Speaking about the warm equation she shares with them, Nourouzi says Zaveri is more than just a filmmaker in her life. On teaming up with Riteish, Elnaaz, she calls him “the nicest person” on any set and says she has never heard a single unkind word about him.

“Honestly, you are talking about two of my favorites from this project. Milap to me is a friend. He watches out for me and for that I am grateful. He has a good phase going on and I am so happy his film has done well,” Elnaaz told IANS.

Speaking about her co-star Riteish, she said: “Riteish is the nicest person, I have never heard anyone ever say anything bad about him. I think he really enjoys doing comedy. The truth is so do I. That's why our pairing totally worked.”

“When two people love what they do, their output together will always be a good product. It was a lot of fun. I hope to do more comedies.”

Mastiii 4 is directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. It is the fourth installment in the Masti film series.The film stars Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani in the lead roles.

Speaking about Elnaaz, she started her career as a model at the age of 14 in Germany.

In 2017, she made her debut in a Pakistani film Maan Jao Na, playing the role of a young girl Raania.

She entered the Indian film industry by playing the role of Zoya in Netflix Bollywood web series Sacred Games.

Later, the actress worked in many movies and series, including Hello Charlie, Chutzpah, Tehran, Abhay, Khido Khundi and Made in Heaven. In June 2025, she entered as a contestant in The Traitors and she was eliminated on the seventh day.

