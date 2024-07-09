Elnaaz Norouzi plans to dig into Persian cuisine on her birthday

Mumbai, July 9 Actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, has shared her plans for the special day.

The actress said that she intends to indulge in her favourite Persian cuisine.

Elnaaz told IANS that her earliest birthday memories involve celebrating with her closest friends and family in Germany.

“Birthdays have always been very special for me. I have always been excited for this day since my childhood. On my birthday, I love indulging in my favourite Persian cuisine, and it's definitely a cheat day for me,” she added.

The actress said: “I let go of my diet and eat all the desserts, and most importantly, my birthday cake. My only wish for this birthday is peace among humanity, celebrating growth, and bigger goals."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was recently seen in the streaming show ‘Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond’.

The series, which also stars Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta, Ashutosh Rana, and Prasanna, paints a compelling picture of an intricate web of politics, power, and ambition, and tells a riveting story.

It follows the aftermath of the Pulwama terrorist attack and showcases how perception-building plays a huge role in the current era of war and skirmishes.

