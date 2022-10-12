Elnaaz Norouzi strips from Burqa to Bikini to support anti-hijab stir

Iranian actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who is well known for role of Zoya in Sacred Games, has come out strong in support of the ongoing anti-hijab protest in Iran. She has shared a video on Instagram which is now going viral on social media.

In the video that she shared, the actress could be seen taking off her hijab, then burqa and then entire clothes to lodge protest against state oppression. She goes on to remove all her clothes and also shared this video on Instagram. Sharing the video, she said that every woman should have the freedom over her body and nobody should, except the woman, should have the power to decide on what she wears. “Every Woman should have the power to decide over her own body! I am not promoting nudity, I am promoting freedom of choice!” Elnaaz Norouzi wrote in the video.

Iran has been rocked by waves of angry protests by irate women activists who are enraged over killing of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old Kurdish woman was on a visit to Tehran when she was caught by the morality police and reportedly died on Sept 16 in the police custody. Police claimed that the woman was caught because she was not wearing hijab properly however her death in police custody started wave of protests. Morality police came under heavy fire for atrocities on the young woman, however, the police said that she died because of heart attack and was also rushed to the hospital. Eyewitnesses however countered the police theory and said that Amini was severely beaten and alleged that she died because of police brutality.