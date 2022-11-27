Elon Musk "is a visionary" but "terrible fit for Twitter": Stephen King

Noted American author Stephen King has once again called out Twitter CEO Elon Musk by taking a jab at him in a recent tweet.

King took to Twitter and wrote, "I think Elon Musk is a visionary. Almost singlehandedly, he's changed the way Americans think about automobiles. I have a Tesla and love it."

He then delivered a blow to Musk by adding, "That said, he's been a terrible fit for Twitter. He appears to be making it up as he goes along."

The richest man in the world replied to King's tweet by writing, "Suggestions are welcome Mr. (crown emoji)."

He followed this up with a tweet that read, "The goal is a trusted digital town square, where a wide range of views are tolerated, provided people don't break the law or spam. For example, any incitement to violence will result in account suspension."

Though Musk asked for suggestions from King, the author didn't reply but instead shared a couple of follow-up tweets.

He wrote, "Be aware that I never said Musk CREATED Tesla. He didn't. He just made it a success, against long odds. If you really want to understand how amazing that was, look at the DeLorian."

"But... Twitter ain't cars. And Twitter ain't rockets," King further noted.

Musk's decisions as the Twitter owner have previously also been targeted by King, who earlier this week predicted that MyPillow would be the "only advertiser left" on the social media platform, according to Variety, a USA based entertainment news outlet.

In October, when Musk announced that Twitter Blue subscribers would have to pay USD 20 get the blue checkmark on their profiles, King protested saying, "$20 a month to keep my blue check? F*** that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron."

As per Variety, Musk countered the price and added, "We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?"

However, Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertiser pulled back their leg from the site.

Also, celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid quit Twitter in the days following its acquisition.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor