Elton John credits teenage AIDS victim Ryan White's family for saving his life

Iconic singer Elton John recently gave a shoutout to the family of teenage AIDS victim Ryan White, for saving his life.

Ryan Wayne White was an American teenager from Kokomo, Indiana, who became a national poster child for HIV/AIDS in the United States after failing to be readmitted to school following a diagnosis of AIDS.

As per Billboard, during his recent concert at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Elton John dedicated his hit song 'Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me,' to Ryan and his family, while telling the crowd that the family caused him to make good changes in his life.

"I knew that my lifestyle was crazy and out of order. And six months later, I got sober and clean and have been ever since," John said adding, "I cannot thank them enough, because, without them, I'd probably be dead."

Ryan White died in Indianapolis at age 18 on April 8, 1990. He had contracted HIV years earlier through a tainted blood transfusion.

As per Billboard, Ryan's mother, Jeanne White-Ginder, continues to share a close relationship with John, who acknowledged her presence at the concert.

"I love you so much. Thank you for all you've done for me." John said.

( With inputs from ANI )

