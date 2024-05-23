Elton John's new album is "all done and recorded": Bernie Taupin

Washington [US], May 23 : Legendary rock icon Elton John is set to delight fans with a new album, as confirmed by his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin.

The news confirmed by People magazine was unveiled during The Other Songs Live event in London, where Taupin offered a tantalizing glimpse into the forthcoming musical endeavour.

"Elton and I have an album coming out very soon, but I daren't say anything about it because I'm under strict orders to keep schtum," revealed Taupin, the prolific lyricist behind many of John's greatest hits.

With excitement palpable in the air, Taupin assured listeners that the album is "all done and recorded."

He expressed confidence in the project's contemporary flair, suggesting it would surprise and excite audiences while aiming for success, as per People magazine.

This announcement follows Taupin's previous revelations about their creative partnership.

Speaking to People magazine last September, Taupin hinted at the duo's unwavering commitment to producing new music, even if touring might not be on the horizon for John.

"Who knows, he may not do anything anymore, but we'll definitely make another record," Taupin affirmed adding, "there's no doubt about that."

Reflecting on their enduring collaboration, Taupin emphasized the importance of music in their bond.

"The glue that's kept us together all through these years is the music. I think the musicality of it all is what's important. And that's where we are completely 50/50, hand in hand," he said.

While there is still a confirmation pending from John's official team, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of this new album, poised to witness yet another chapter in the illustrious careers of these two musical icons.

