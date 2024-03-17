Elvish Yadav Arrest: Bigg Boss OTT Winner Sent to 14-day Custody in Rave Party Case

Elvish Yadav was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday in connection with the snake venom case and was sent to 14-day judicial custody. YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 winner Elvish was called by the police for a fresh round of questioning in connection with the case and was later arrested.

Six people, including YouTuber Elvish Yadav were booked under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly providing snake venom for a party in Noida’s Sector 51 which was a sting operation by Maneka Gandhi's People for Animals. The other five were arrested and Elvish's role in the rave party and in procuring snakes for such parties was being probed.

Elvish Yadav was questioned regarding the case for several rounds but he refuted all allegations. Nine snakes were found from the party which was a sting operation by the People For Animals and all of them had their venom glands removed. Eight of the nine snakes had their teeth missing.The rave party case goes back to November 3 last year; the party was held at a banquet hall in Noida Sector 51. Elvish was not present at the party.