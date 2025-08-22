Elvish Yadav House Firing: Main Accused Shot in Leg, Arrested by Police

Faridabad police have arrested the main suspect in the recent firing incident outside Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav’s residence. According to ANI, the accused has been identified as Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi and was apprehended following an encounter with police. “The accused was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg. The accused fired more than half a dozen rounds from an automatic pistol at the police party during the encounter,” said Faridabad PRO. The arrest comes days after three unidentified bike-borne men opened fire outside Yadav’s house in Gurugram on August 17.

Officials confirmed that the attack occurred around 5:30 AM when the armed men fired nearly two dozen bullets. Several of these struck the ground and upper portions of the building where Yadav resides on the second floor. After the gunfire, the assailants fled the scene on motorcycles. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the attack. The shocking incident has raised serious security concerns as the perpetrators targeted the YouTuber’s residence directly. Police launched an immediate investigation to trace the attackers and stepped up security near Yadav’s home.

#WATCH | Faridabad, Haryana | Firing at Elvish Yadav's residence | Faridabad Crime Branch arrested an accused named Ishant alias Ishu Gandhi in an encounter, who allegedly fired outside the residence of Elvish Yadav in Gurugram on August 17.



At the time of the firing, Elvish Yadav was not in Gurugram, though his family members were inside the house. Sharing details of the incident, his father Ram Avtar Yadav said, “Our family was present at home when the firing incident happened. I was asleep when it occurred. Around 25–30 rounds were fired. In the CCTV footage, three miscreants can be seen, out of which two are clearly visible.” The family narrowly escaped harm while investigators continued searching for the motive behind the attack. Reports later suggested the ‘Bhau Gang’ had claimed responsibility.

A chilling message appeared on social media soon after, linking the assault to Yadav’s alleged promotion of illegal betting apps. The post read: "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020", claiming the attack was planned to send a warning. "Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps. It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert [sic]," the message stated, as reported by India Today.