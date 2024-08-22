‘Emergency’: Akal Takht Demands Ban on Kangana Ranaut’s Film for ‘Defaming ’ Sikhs

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming directorial venture, Emergency, is set to release next month, but it is already facing controversy. The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has called for a ban on the film. In Emergency, Kangana portrays former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami has criticized the film for its portrayal of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who is honored as a community martyr by Akal Takht Sahib. Dhami has urged the government to take legal action against Kangana, accusing her of inciting religious sentiments among Sikhs.Faridkot's MP, Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, who is the son of Indira Gandhi's assassin Beant Singh has also demanded a ban on Kangana's film claiming that Sikhs have been portrayed 'wrongly' in the film.

''The Akali Dal fought the hardest throughout the Emergency and faced numerous arrests. If Sikhs are not portrayed correctly in the film, it could be because Kangana’s role does not allow for a fair depiction of Sikhs. History shows Kangana has used derogatory language against Punjabis, especially during the farmers’ protests, which indicates her bias,'' she added.The film Emergency is based on the Emergency imposed in the country by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kangana will be seen in the lead role in the film. The film is also directed by the actress herself. Apart from Kangana, Shreyas Talpade, Anupam Kher and Milind Soman will also be seen in this film. Kangana was last seen in the film Tejas.