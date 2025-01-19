Emergency Box Office Collection: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Makes Strong Impact; Mints 7.39 Crores in Two Days

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency has made a strong impact at the box office, amassing a total of 7.39 crores in just two days. The film’s opening day collection stood at 3.11 crores, followed by a robust 4.28 crores on Day 2, signaling a positive response from audiences across the country. The movie, which sheds light on the Emergency period in India’s history, has garnered both critical acclaim and widespread appreciation from viewers.

Despite its impressive performance, Emergency is facing significant challenges. The film’s release has been paused in Punjab, Amritsar, and Bathinda, leading to an estimated loss of 25-40 lakhs per day in potential collections. This geographical setback has impacted its overall earnings, but the film continues to perform well in other regions. Additionally, a delay in release due to censor issues also contributed to a slower start. Industry insiders believe that without these factors, Emergency could have easily opened with a 5+ crore collection on Day 1 and likely seen further growth in the subsequent days.

However, the film’s narrative, historical accuracy, and Kangana’s portrayal of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi have ensured its success. Critics have hailed Emergency as a "brilliant depiction of history" and a “must-watch for all generations.” The ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Vishak Nair, has also received praise for delivering engaging and compelling performances, bringing this pivotal chapter of Indian history to life. GV Prakash Kumar’s hauntingly evocative score has been widely appreciated as a standout feature of the film. With strong box office collections and positive word-of-mouth, Emergency is set to continue its successful run in the coming days.