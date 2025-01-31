'Emilia Perez' actor Karla Sofia Gascon deactivates X account after her offensive posts resurfaced online

Los Angeles [US], January 31 : Actor Karla Sofia Gascon, best known for her role in Oscar-nominated film 'Emilia Perez', has deactivated her X account (formerly Twitter) after apologising for offensive posts that resurfaced Thursday.

Gascon's X account @karsiagascon was deactivated as of Friday morning, as per Variety.

Gascon recently faced backlash after X users discovered tweets from 2020 and 2021 that had controversial views on Muslims, George Floyd and diversity at the Oscars.

Later in a statement to Variety, she apologised, saying,"I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt. As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Among her several resurfaced tweets, Gascon critiqued the diversity of the 2021 Oscars ceremony.

"More and more the #Oscars are looking like a ceremony for independent and protest films, I didn't know if I was watching an Afro-Korean festival, a Black Lives Matter demonstration or the 8M. Apart from that, an ugly, ugly gala," she wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

She also called George Floyd a "drug addict swindler" after he was killed by a police officer in 2020 and inspired protests around the U.S.

