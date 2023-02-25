'Emily in Paris' actor Ashley Park joins 'Only Murders in the Building Season 3'

The 'Emily in Paris' actor Ashley Park is joining the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building Season 3'.

Emily announced the news on February 22 with a hilarious TikTok of her alongside co-stars Selena Gomez and Martin Short, where the three of them are seen lip-syncing to a dialogue from 1942 film 'My Sister Eileen', reported E News!

"murders?? IN THIS BUILDING????" Ashley captioned the video. "So excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."

Ashley is set to play Kimber, a Broadway star, according to Deadline.

The 31-year-old also reposted the TikTok to her Instagram Story, adding, "Shenanigans with sweetest @selenagomez and magic Martin Short...been having the best time on this set. beyond excited to be joining @onlymurdershulu and their wildly cool cast this season!!"

The upcoming season will see Selena, Martin and Steve Mart joined by Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd, whose cast announcement was shared on social media in January, reported E News!

The first two seasons of 'Only Murders In The Building' are available to stream on Hulu.

( With inputs from ANI )

