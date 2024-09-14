'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park finds this scene challenging to shoot, says "It was so stressful..."

Washington [US], September 14 : 'Emily in Paris' star Ashley Park opened up about filming a bold scene in the romantic comedy-drama created by Darren Star, reported People.

Park portrayed the character of an aspiring singer, Mindy Chen, alongside her co-star Lily Collins, who plays Emily Cooper.

Recently, she spoke about performing a scene that is like "every actor's worst nightmare."

"We have this recurrent memory of being onstage, not knowing what you're doing..," Park shared. "And that is what I was living out actually, but surrounded by the most beautiful dancers in the world around me," she added.

She spoke about shooting for a bold scene during the Crazy Horse sequence in episode 8 of season 4.

"It was so stressful and so hard to do," she said, adding, "If it had not been for the choreographer, Kyle Hanagami, coming in and my team around me, I don't think I would've gotten through it."

Mindy is also nervous about having to strip down onstage in the episode, and she realises during practice that her singing voice suffers when she is topless. Finally, she devises a unique way to help her get through the performance comfortably. As she dances topless to the Britney Spears single 'Oops!... I Did It Again,' she has BFF Emily (Lily Collins) throw her several purses from off-stage to use as cover for her body.

Park shared that now she is "really proud of the scene" as it is one of the experiences she can never "forget"

She also recalled another singing performance she did in the series' latest season. In the last episode, the two friends are wandering through a piazza at night when Emily says something about the magic of Rome that inspires Mindy to write a song.

"The final song in Rome is special, just because it was original. It's one that Mindy wrote," said Park, adding, "Songwriter Freddy Wexler did such a beautiful job at infusing what felt like truth in my life into what was happening for the character." Parts 1 and 2 of Emily in Paris season 4 are now streaming, reported People.

