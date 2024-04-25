Emma Stone addresses rumor that she called Jimmy Kimmel a 'p--k' over Oscars joke

Washington [US], April 25 : Emma Stone has finally commented on the rumors that she called Jimmy Kimmel a "pk" after he criticized her film 'Poor Things' at the 2024 Oscars.

"No! I didn't call him a pk," the 'La La Land' star said during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday.

"What did I say? I didn't call him a pk. I wasn't upset with him at all. I'll have to look that up."

Reports of Stone's supposed remark originated from Kimmel's joke about her nominated film during his hosting of the Academy Awards in March.

Following clips from the actress' racy R-rated movie being shown on the big screen, the comedian, aged 56, joked, "Those were all the parts of 'Poor Things' that we're allowed to show on TV."

The broadcast then showed the 'Easy A' star, aged 35, and lip-reading fans quickly assumed she whispered the crude word to her husband, Dave McCary.

"Emma Stone says 'He's a pk'? ," one fan wrote on X.

"I noticed too ! She looks annoyed anyway!" another chimed in.

However, others assumed Stone was simply agreeing with the TV personality, saying "He's right."

"People just creating their own narrative. You can't tell for sure what she said," someone else wrote.

In addition to the controversy, the awards show was a memorable evening for the 'Help' actress, who won the Best Actress award for her portrayal of Bella Baxter in the 2023 film 'Poor Things.'

The two-time Grammy winner seemed astonished as she hurried to the stage to receive the Oscar, even accidentally breaking the zipper on her Louis Vuitton dress.

"My dress is broken," she said during her acceptance speech. "I think it happened during [Ryan Gosling's] 'I'm Just Ken' [performance]."

