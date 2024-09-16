Emmy Awards 2024: Meryl Streep, Martin Short reaffirm friendship amid dating speculation

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : Meryl Streep and Martin Short, two prominent stars from the acclaimed series 'Only Murders in the Building,' made headlines again at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, where they were seen enjoying each other's company seated side by side.

Their appearance at the event, held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, comes amidst ongoing speculation about the nature of their relationship, as per People magazine.

Streep, 75, and Short, 74, who have been long-time friends, attended the awards ceremony together, where their show received nominations in eight categories.

The duo's close appearance at the Emmys follows previous rumours sparked by their interactions at other events earlier this year.

In January, during the Golden Globes, rumours about a possible romantic relationship between Streep and Short began circulating.

At that time, a representative for Short addressed the speculation, stating, "They are just very good friends, nothing more," according to People magazine.

Short later reiterated this sentiment on Bill Maher's podcast, emphasizing, "We are not a couple; we are just very close friends."

In response to the ongoing interest in their relationship, Short commented in May, "It's always interesting. Show business relationships and speculations are part of the territory."

This month, following their appearance together at the Emmy Awards, the rumours resurfaced when they were seen holding hands at an afterparty for the show's season 4 premiere.

Despite this, a source reaffirmed to People magazine that the two remain "just friends."

Additionally, The Hollywood Reporter published an interview with Short on the same day as the Emmy Awards, in which he reiterated that he and Streep are "friends," putting to rest any lingering questions about their relationship status.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were broadcast live on Lionsgate Play in India, celebrating the best in television and honouring the achievements of notable performers and productions.

