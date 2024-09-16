Emmys: 'Schitt's Creek' star Catherine O'Hara brings fashion A-game to television's biggest night

Los Angeles [US], September 16 : 'Schitt's Creek' star Catherine O'Hara never misses a chance to impress her fans with her style. At the 76th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night, she once again proved why the audience adores her not only for her acting but also for her fashion sense.

A while ago, Catherine, fondly known as 'Moira Rose', arrived at the Emmys 2024 in a crystallized rose gown. She was accompanied by her husband, Bo Welch.

Interestingly, this year's Emmy Awards ceremony is loaded with 'Schitt's Creek' touch as hosts for the television's biggest night are Dan and Eugene Levy. They both won Emmys in 2020 for the final season of Schitt's Creek Eugene winning Outstanding Lead Actor and Dan winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in addition to taking home the Outstanding Comedy Series trophy for the show that they created and executive produced.

In 2020, Catherine O'Hara was named best lead actress in a comedy for playing the campy former soap star Moira Rose on 'Schitt's Creek', which also starred Annie Murphy.

The Emmys award ceremony is currently underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Viewers in India can watch it on Lionsgate Play.

