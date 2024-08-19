'Emotional' Jasmine Bhasin shares photos with 'best siblings' on Raksha Bandhan

Mumbai, Aug 19 Actress Jasmine Bhasin, who is currently in Australia for the promotion of her upcoming Punjabi film 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' has got emotional on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, and has shared pictures with her siblings.

Jasmine, who has 8.6 million followers on Instagram, shared a string of photos, in which we can see her posing with her family and siblings. The heartwarming snaps show Jasmine tying Rakhi on the wrist of her brothers.

There is also a picture of Jasmine tying Rakhi to screenwriter, producer, and television host Haarsh Limbachiya, who is the husband of comedian Bharti Singh.

She captioned the post as: "I know this year we couldn't make it but that can never change anything between us. Thank you for being best siblings always and you know I can't express it in words ever but you all know how much I love you all... Happy Rakhi... It's making me really emotional to be away this year".

On the personal front, Jasmine is in a romantic relationship with Aly Goni. They had met during 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9', and the duo began dating each other after appearing in the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss 14'.

Meanwhile, Jasmine had recently recovered from corneal damage.

Bhasin had started her acting career with the 2011 Tamil film 'Vaanam'. She has then starred in South Indian films like 'Beware of Dogs', 'Veta', and 'Ladies & Gentlemen'. Jasmine has done Punjabi films like 'Honeymoon', and 'Warning 2'.

She has also featured in shows like 'Tashan-e-Ishq', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji', and 'Jab We Matched'.

Jasmine next has ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ in the pipeline. The movie stars Gippy Grewal, and Gurpreet Singh Ghuggi. The movie revolves around the lives and struggles of the cast, showing the burdens they carry.

The narrative exemplifies the importance of offering Ardaas, demonstrating how this act of devotion can provide solutions and solace for many of life's challenges.

The film is written and directed by Gippy. It also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Malkeet Rauni, and Raghveer Boli. 'Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di' is produced by Gippy, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and Divay Dhamija. It will hit theatres on September 13.

