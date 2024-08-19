Bhumi Pednekar blesses sister Samiksha as she ties rakhi on her wrist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19 : Who said Raksha Bandhan is only about brothers protecting sisters? The meaning of the festival has changed over the years and people celebrate the occasion in their own different ways.

Actor Bhumi Pednekar and her sister Samiksha celebrate Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhi (sacred thread) on each other's wrists.

As it's Raksha Bandhan today, Bhumi took to Instagram and penned a short yet beautiful note for her sibling.

"Love you @samikshapednekar (Red heart emoji). To us just being there for each other (infinity emoji)#HappyRakshabandhan," she captioned the post.

Bhumi also dropped a few pictures with Samiksha. In the first image, Samiksha can be seen tying rakhi on Bhumi's wrist. The other image shows Bhumi holding baby Samiksha in her arms.

In one of the previous interviews with ANI, the 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' star opened up about how she marks the festival with her younger sister Samiksha every year.

"Raksha Bandhan stands for protecting your loved ones. I don't believe in the concept that only brothers and sisters can celebrate the festival. I don't believe in it at all. I tie rakhi on my sister and my mother's wrists and then they tie me a rakhi. We celebrate the festival with full joy back at home. Raksha Bandhan is about appreciating people you love," she said.

Samiksha is quite famous for her beauty endorsements on social media. She is often mistaken as Bhumi's twin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi will be seen in series 'Daldal'. In the project, she will be seen essaying the role of a cop.

Sharing what the audience can expect from the series, Bhumi said, "Daldal is a project that encapsulates all these qualities of being a woman. Rita is a super achiever, a glass-ceiling breaker, a rewriter of rules in a man's world. She is ambitious, ferociously passionate about her job and leads from the front. These are the kinds of women I idolise and I'm thrilled to headline a series like this on a global streaming platform that will help me show the strength and resilience of Indian women to the world."

"Daldal is one of my most special projects for many, many reasons. I have started shooting for the project and I can already tell you that it will be one of my most challenging roles ever," she added.

Amrit Raj Gupta is the director of the series. She also has 'The Royals' in her kitty.

