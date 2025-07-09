Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya reunite for 'Gunmaaster G9'; take fans back to the 2000s

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 : Emraan Hashmi and Himesh Reshammiya, a pairing that ruled the 2000s with their iconic music and thrillers, are making a comeback.

The two are teaming up once again for an action-packed film titled 'Gunmaaster G9,' set to release in 2026.

The makers dropped a gripping announcement teaser on Wednesday, which caught fans' attention in no time.

The film, directed by Aditya Datt, also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles.

In a video shared on Instagram, a mysterious hand can be seen pulling a gun from a bucket of milk, while Emraan's voice is heard in a dramatic tone: "Mujhe mach mach kiya, chalega. Galti se family ko touch kiya toh yaad rakhna, dhandhe se doodh waala hun, banda baroodwala hun." (You messed with mefine. But if you mess with my family by mistake, remember this: I may be in the milk business, but I'm a man who deals with gunpowder).

The second slide of the post included a video showing a woman's hand pulling out a knife. Genelia's voice is heard in the background saying in Hindi, "I'm the daughter-in-law of the house. But it doesn't mean I'm only gentle and soft. If there are vegetables at home, I'll chop them. However, if goons and thugs show up, I won't just be chopping vegetables."

In the third slide of the post, Aparshakti can be heard adding his own wild flavour, introducing his role with, "Lohe Ki Kathi, Desu Rathi. Haath mein hain bomb. Gurgaon main log humse 70 kilometre door rehte hain kyunki bomb aur hum kabhi bhi fatt sakte hain." (Iron rod, Desu Rathi. I have a bomb in my hand. People in Gurgaon stay 70 kilometres away from us because the bomb and I can explode at any moment.)

Along with the video, the makers added a caption that read, "Doodh to baroodh, Sabzi to Gundas, bullets to beats, Gunmaaster G9 is getting ready for mayhem... the team is locked, loaded, and lethal!"

Fans, clearly thrilled by the reunion, flooded the comments section.

"Emraan + Himesh combo is back in business," one wrote.

"OMG, Emraan x Himesh, 2025what a year!" said another.

Directed by Aditya Datt (Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Table No. 21), the film marks the return of Emraan and Himesh's musical-action combo that once defined an era. The film is produced by Deepak Mukut, Hunar Mukut, and Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Gunmaaster G9 is expected to release in cinemas in 2026.

