Emraan Hashmi Reveals He ‘Had to Bear the Brunt’ for Calling Aishwarya Rai ‘Plastic’

In 2014, actor Emraan Hashmi sparked controversy with his comments about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and other celebrities during an episode of Karan Johar's talk show, 'Koffee With Karan 4'. Appearing on the show with his uncle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Emraan made headlines for calling Aishwarya "plastic" and labeling Mallika Sherawat as a "bad kisser" during the Rapid Fire round. In a recent interview, Emraan addressed his controversial remarks.

Emraan told Bollywood Bubble, "I am playing a fictional character here (Showtime), who calls a spade a spade. Talking about that show (Koffee With Karan) that you spoke about right now, well I had to bear the brunt for it for quite some time for really calling a spade a spade. You know what, when that rapid fire round happened, Karan had cut the shot, and he just looked around on the set and everyone was dumbfounded. He asked 'Can you actually keep this (Emraan's answer)?' And a couple of people behind the camera said 'Yes'."

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Emraan said he didn’t mean it and is a big fan of Aishwarya. ''It’s the format of the show. I can't not say things and not win the hamper. I love her. I have always been a great admirer of her work. I knew people would make a big deal out of it… so what, people make a big deal out of nonsense all the time,'' he said. In another interview with Zoom, Emraan revealed that he ended up making many enemies for his comment. He added, “If I go on Koffee with Karan again, I’ll make a mess of things again. I’ll probably be worse-off in the rapid fire round than I was before.” Emraan was last seen in 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming show, 'Showtime', that also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Raaz, and Mahima Makwana