Emraan Hashmi to make Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan's 'OG'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 : Actor Emraan Hashmi is on a roll. He is all set to make his Telugu debut with Pawan Kalyan-starrer 'OG'.

"I am excited to embark on this new journey with 'OG'. The movie has a strong and gripping script and it offers me a challenging role that I am looking forward to working with Pawan Kalyan sir, Sujeeth, Danayya sir and the team. I am confident that we will create a memorable cinematic experience for the audience," Emraan said in a statement.

Emraan will be seen playing the role of the antagonist in the film, which is directed by Sujeeth under DVV Entertainments banner. The film also has veteran actor Prakash Raj in a prominent role.

Not only in 'OG' Emraan will also be seen playing a villain in Salman Khan-starrer 'Tiger 3'. However, the makers have not officially revealed any information about his character yet.

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, is being directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming actioner stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Katrina is also a part of the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor