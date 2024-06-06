"End of an era...unmatched dedication": Arjun Kapoor lauds Sunil Chhetri after his final match for India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 6 : Actor Arjun Kapoor penned an emotional note for Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri after his final match for India which he played in the World Cup Qualification game on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram stories, Arjun shared a portrait of Chhetri and wrote, "End of an era! Thank you @chetri sunil11, for the memories, the passion, and the unmatched dedication."

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Recapping the match, the Blue Tigers dominated the first half of the game by creating plenty of chances but failed to get the back of the net to clinch a victory in skipper Sunil Chhetri's final match. Meanwhile, in the second half, the Kuwait side made a comeback in the game but Indian goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood still under the goalpost to stop them.

In the 11th minute of the game, India got the best chance of the match when defender Anwar Ali's stunning header just went above the goalpost. Minutes later, Lallianzuala Chhangte placed a left-footed shot from outside the box but it went too high.

Before the half-time whistle, India attempted many shots outside but it was blocked by the Kuwait defenders. The scoreline stayed 0-0 after the end of the first half.

In the second half, the India skipper Sunil Chhetri came close to giving India a lead with a header but it was again blocked.

Even after creating plenty of chances, the Blue Tigers failed to get the back of the net and ended Sunil Chhetri's farewell match with a goalless draw.

Meanwhile, talking about Arjun's work front, the actor will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singhan Again. The actor is also busy shooting his upcoming project 'Meri Patni Ka Remake.'

