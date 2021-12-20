Enforcement Directorate summons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Panama Papers case

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's problems have increased in the Panama Paper leak case. Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in this case. So now Aishwarya will have to appear at the ED's office for questioning. It is noteworthy that Aishwarya had been summoned twice earlier for questioning. However, both the times Aishwarya had sought adjournment of the notice. But now, for the third time, she has been summoned for questioning.

A law firm in Panama leaked some confidential documents last year. It revealed that about 424 Indians had accounts in foreign banks. These big men had invested their black money in these accounts. It ranged from political leaders to celebrities in the art world. It also includes the names of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

What is the Panama Paper Leak Case?

In 2016, 1.15 crore tax documents of Panama law firm were leaked in UK. It featured the names of many celebrities, big political leaders and others from around the world. The case involves the names of about 424 people in India. It also includes the names of Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. According to sources, those on the list have been accused of tax evasion. The tax authority is currently investigating the matter. In particular, Aishwarya Rai was made the chairman of a company and later declared as a shareholder of the same company. Meanwhile, Aishwarya has once again been summoned for questioning in the case. However, this time Aishwarya will be present for questioning.