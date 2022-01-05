Erica Fernandes and her mother test positive for COVID-19, actress urges fans to be cautious of 'home testing kits'

Erica Fernandes and her mother have tested positive for Covid-19 the actress confirmed the news on her official Instagram handle. In her Instagram post, Erica said that while she was paranoid when the pandemic hit the country. She said she knew most were going to contract it sooner or later. “Unfortunately, as of now me along with my mom have tested positive,” she wrote. The actor then went on to share her symptoms, which made her undergo tests. However, the home tests kept giving her false negative reports.

She wrote, “One note of advice DO NOT rely on the home test (coviself kit ) because they are not reliable at all On the 2nd of January when I developed cough n sore throat, I got myself tested on the coviself kit knowing that I have had a history of laryngitis and the cough n sore throat could be from that and further on for confirmation I went on to take 2 more tests the following day. All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like i had a sand paper in my throat.”

Erica further said that as she started developing symptoms, she decided to get a professional lab test done, the result of which came positive. The actor shared that she and her mother are isolated and under medical care now. “As i started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough, cold , severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers. We are isolated and under medical care . I would like to request those who have come in contact with us in the past week to please get yourself tested . Much love,” she concluded. Erica was last seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 opposite Shaheer Sheikh and Supriya Pilgaonkar. The show went off air in November last year after being revived for a third season in July.