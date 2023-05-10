Esha Deol celebrates 21 years of 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 10 : It's a nostalgic day for actress Esha Deol as her film 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum' completed 21 years today.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, on Wednesday, Esha dropped a story on Instagram remembering her film. "21 years of Na Tum Jaano Na Hum", she wrote.

In the pictures, Esha could be seen posing with Hrithik Roshan, with a soft toy in their hands.

Directed by Arjun Sablok, 'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum' was released in 2002, in which Roshan and Khan collaborated for the first time. It was a romantic drama film. The film's title was taken from a song from its main lead actor Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.

The story revolves around two lovers, Hrithik Roshan as Rahul Sharma and Esha Deol as Esha Malhotra, secretly in love with each other. They have been exchanging letters but have never met each other before. They find themselves in a fix when Esha's parents want her to get married to another guy who was already a friend of her unknown lover Rahul.

'Na Tum Jaano Na Hum', which stars Saif Ali Khan Hrithik Roshan and Esha Deol in the lead roles, received a negative response from the audience. But, the film's soundtrack album was the year's highest-selling hit.

Esha made her acting comeback last year, with the thriller series 'Rudra: The Edge of Darkness' alongside actor Ajay Devgn which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

She will also be seen in an upcoming series 'Hunter' alongside veteran actor Suniel Shetty, backed by the film arm of Saregama India.

Rajesh M Selva of 'Thoongaa Vanam' and 'Kadaram Kondan' fame is helming the project.

