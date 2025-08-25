Esha Deol reveals how her daughters prepare dance performances for Ganesh Chaturthi, says "they are now as excited as I used to be"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 : With Ganesh Chaturthi just two days away, festive preparations are in full swing across the country, including in the film industry. The festival holds a special place for many in Bollywood. Among them is actor Esha Deol, who, like others, eagerly awaits the arrival of Lord Ganesha each year.

Speaking to ANI, Esha shared how the festival holds sentimental value for her family and has now become a tradition that both she and her children look forward to. The actress reflected on how, just as she once waited with bated breath for Ganesh Chaturthi, her two kids, Radhya and Miraya, now eagerly wait for the festival. She also shared how her daughters, much like she did in her childhood, prepare to perform cultural arts during the celebrations.

"It's such a beautiful time of the year, every year we wait for it. We literally wait. Now I see my children doing the same thing. They wait for Ganesh Chaturthi to come. They eagerly ask, 'When will Ganesh ji come home?' My daughters learn dance and music, and they especially prepare dance items like Bharatnatyam and Hindustani music, just like we used to do in our childhood in front of the idol," Esha told ANI.

Esha further spoke about how the family's celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi has continued as a long-standing tradition.

"It has been a tradition in our house for years. We celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in a beautiful way at home. We decorate and prepare everything in advance. We keep the idol for 10 days and make various sweets for it. And then there's one day when we invite our family and friends to celebrate. Ganesh Chaturthi is a time that we all look forward to every year," she said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival, begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month of 'Bhadrapada'. This year, the festival will commence on August 27 and culminate on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

On the work front, Esha made her comeback to the big screen earlier this year after a long gap in Vikram Bhatt's 'Tumko Meri Kasam.'

