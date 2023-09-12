Esha Gupta grabs the Title of Most Stylish Glamorous Diva at Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023

In a dazzling evening filled with glitz and glamour, the stunning Esha Gupta has left an indelible mark by clinching the coveted 'Most Stylish Glamorous Diva' award at the prestigious Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2023. The grand event took place at the ST. Regis in Lower Parel, Mumbai.

Esha Gupta, known for her impeccable fashion sense and captivating on-screen presence, has consistently wowed the industry and her fans with her timeless beauty and trendsetting style. Her ability to effortlessly merge sophistication with glamour has made her an icon in the world of fashion and entertainment.

It is being said that after Desi Magic she can also be seen in the third film of the superhit franchise Hera Pheri. Esha was seen in the films ‘Jannat 2’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Commando 2’ and ‘Baadshaho’. Apart from this, Esha Gupta was a part of the TV series ‘Naqab’. Mallika Sherawat was also seen with him in this. Isha was playing the role of a policeman in this series.

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards, known for celebrating excellence, continue to be a platform that recognizes outstanding achievements in various domains. This year's edition, in partnership with Amazon, a global powerhouse synonymous with top brands, an extensive selection, and hassle-free returns, elevated the excitement surrounding the event. The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards continue to be a coveted platform that celebrates excellence. In its 2023 edition, the event proved to be an unforgettable experience, with an illustrious gathering celebrating exceptional accomplishments.