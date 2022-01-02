Esha Gupta shares a steamy kiss with beau Manuel Campos Guallar as actress welcomes 2022

Actor Esha Gupta kicked off 2022 in style, accompanied by her beau Manuel Campos Guallar. The diva, who is presently in Spain, used her Instagram account to post a few photographs from her New Year’s celebrations. Esha wore a gorgeous satin corset gown and her hair was carefully wrapped in a bun for her fancy dinner date. Manuel was likewise dressed sharply in a black tux.Esha also shared the photo of herslef kissing her man as she kicked off the New Year in style.

Speaking about her marriage the actress once said, that she will wait for the right time to start the next chapter of her life. She stated, “In our family, women are more successful than the men, and parents teach their daughters to be independent. If I get married to the richest guy and he leaves me, I don’t want to live with alimony. I want to have something of my own. I don’t want to change my surname. I need a partner who supports me and doesn’t try to change me.”Recently, Esha Gupta took to Instagram and dropped a video of herself in a printed bikini. She looks sizzling hot in the clip. With more than 4,50,000 views, the video has been doing rounds on social media. After dropping the video in a bikini, the actress shared another picture with her Spanish boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar. In the photo, Esha can be seen wearing a sexy red dress, meanwhile, her boyfriend white shirt and black blazer.

