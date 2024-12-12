"Eternal happiness always": Samantha extends best wishes to newlyweds Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 12 : Congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for newlyweds Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil.

Not only fans but members of the film industry also flooded social media with their best wishes for Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil, who recently tied the knot as per traditional rituals.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and re-shared the pictures of Keerthy and Antony from their wedding day. One picture that truly touched the heart of Samantha was in which Antony could be seen wiping Keerthy's "khushi ke aansu."

"This picture has my whole heart. Congratulations to the two most beautiful people, may you be filled with eternal happiness and love always. #NyKeForever," Samantha wrote.

Keerthy Suresh married longtime boyfriend and entrepreneur Antony Thattil in Goa.

Sharing the first pictures of them as a happily married couple, Keerthy wrote, "#ForTheLoveOfNyke"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Baby John,' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.Earlier this month, the entire team of the film unveiled the 'Baby John' trailer in a grand style. The three-minute-long trailer was all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.

Varun with his thriller performance stole everyone's attention like never before. From being a police officer to a doting father and to falling in love with Keerthy Suresh's character, Varun displayed a wide range of emotions in the trailer.Jackie Shroff looked menacing as the antagonist in the film. Wamiqa Gabbi is also a part of the film.The trailer ended on a surprising note as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan marked a tiny appearance. We saw a brief glimpse of Salman's eyes. However, his face is covered in a black cloth.

The trailer concluded with Salman wishing everyone, "Merry Christmas" in advance.Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film is scheduled to be released on December 25. It also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.

