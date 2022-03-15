'Ethara Jenda' anthem from 'RRR' keeps up with the buzz

Hyderabad, March 15 The makers of 'RRR' released the 'RRR Celebration Anthem' on Monday. The song which has the lyrics 'Ethara Jenda' in Telugu, features Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Jr NTR.

With the patriotic theme, the song is designed in such a way that all the great leaders, freedom fighters are given tributes for their sacrifices.

The various avatars of the lead actors surprise the fans, and the music complements the theme, which is a tribute to the freedom fighters.

The lyrics penned by Ramajogayya Sastry are so meaningful, while the song is composed by MM Keeravaani and sung by Vishal Mishra, Prudhvi Chandra, MM Keeravaani, Sahithi Chaganti, and Harika Narayan.

Though everything related to the song is in perfect position, 'Ethara Jenda' isn't as impactful as the other songs released from the movie. While 'Naatu Naatu' had become a sensational hit, most of the other musicals have a mediocre impact among the listeners.

'RRR' is slated for a worldwide release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil on March 25.

