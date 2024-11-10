'Euphoria' season 3 to begin production in 2025

Washington [US], November 10 : Amid circulating rumours about the fate of 'Euphoria' season 3, HBO has responded with a direct statement assuring fans that the show is still very much on track.

The hit drama, which stars Zendaya as Rue Bennett, was renewed for a third season back in February 2022, but production has faced delays due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, an HBO representative was quick to shut down the cancellation rumours, saying, "Euphoria is going into production in 2025. Nothing has changed."

The response has put fans' fears to rest, confirming that the long-awaited new season is still set to begin production next year.

Earlier in July 2023, Francesca Orsi, the executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO Drama Series and Films, reiterated the network's commitment to the series.

In her statement obtained by People magazine, Orsi expressed excitement about the future of the show, saying, "We could not be happier with our creative partnership with [creator] Sam [Levinson] and this incredible cast. We look forward to bringing this new season of 'Euphoria' to life for the fans."

Season 3 of 'Euphoria' was originally slated to begin filming in the spring or summer of 2024, but production was delayed due to the combined effects of the ongoing strikes and script delays.

Fans had speculated that these delays might signal trouble for the show's future, but HBO's recent comments have reassured viewers that there is no change in the plans.

The series has become a cultural phenomenon since its debut in 2019, with Zendaya's portrayal of Rue, a teenager struggling with addiction, earning widespread acclaim.

Season 2, which aired in 2022, ended on a dramatic and emotional note, with the death of beloved character Ashtray (played by Javon Walton) and the uncertain fate of Fezco (played by the late Angus Cloud).

Rue's struggle with sobriety was also left unresolved, adding to the anticipation surrounding the next season.

The tragic death of Cloud, who passed away in August 2023 at the age of 25 following an accidental drug overdose, has left fans grieving and questioning the future of his character, Fez.

In addition to the loss of Cloud, the departure of Barbie Ferreira, who portrayed Kat Hernandez, has raised questions about the direction of the series.

Ferreira bid farewell to the show on social media with an emotional message, leaving fans wondering whether her character would be written out of the storyline.

Despite these challenges, the rest of the cast, including Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, and Hunter Schafer, are expected to return.

Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, recently shared her excitement about the new season, saying, "I'm very excited to jump back into her character. She is definitely one of the most special characters for me, and I love my 'Euphoria' family," People magazine reported.

Fans can still stream seasons 1 and 2 of 'Euphoria' on Max (Jio cinema for Indian fans), but HBO has not yet announced an official premiere date for season 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor