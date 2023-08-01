Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud, 25, found dead at Oakland home

Euphoria’star Angus Cloud has died aged 25. His family confirmed to the news outlet PEOPLE that he died at his family’s home in Oakland, California on Monday, July 31. Angus notably starred as Fezco in the hit HBO series. "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Angus’ family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways." The family also noted that Angus’ father died just one week ago, and Angus “intensely struggled with this loss.”

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement continued. “Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence." HBO mourned Angus’ death on Instagram, sharing a photo of him and writing, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.” While Angus’ cause of death has yet to be revealed, Oakland Fire Department Chief of Staff Michael Hunt said they arrived at a local residence around 11:30 am for a "medical emergency." Upon arrival, "the patient was determined to be already deceased."