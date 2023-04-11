'Euphoria' star Eric Dane joins cast of Will Smith-Martin Lawrence starrer 'Bad Boys 4'

Washington [US], April 11 : Hollywood actor Eric Dane is all set to star opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in the upcoming action film 'Bad Boys 4'.

According to Deadline, a US-based media outlet, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are returning to direct from a script by Chris Bremner, which sees the previous cast from 'Bad Boys: For Life', including Paola Nunez, Vanessa Hudgens and Alexander Ludwig, returning for the fourth instalment.

Further details about the project have been kept under wraps. Dane is expected to play the villain in the film, Deadline reported.

The third part of the film 'Bad Boys for Life' became one of the blockbusters of the pre-pandemic era, grossing USD 426.5 million globally.

The 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II' grossed USD 273 million worldwide, while the first 'Bad Boys' made USD 141 million. However, 'Bad Boys for Life' managed to outperform the first and second instalments combined.

Directed by Michael Bay, the original Bad Boys introduced viewers to Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Smith), two hip detectives who look to protect a witness to a murder, while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room of their police precinct.

Meanwhile, Dane could be currently seen in the Emmy Nominated series 'Euphoria' alongside actor Zendaya. He is also known for his performance in the Golden Globe-award-winning and Emmy-nominated series 'Grey's Anatomy'. He will be next seen in Tony Tost's directorial debut film 'National Anthem', reported Deadline.

