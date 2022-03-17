'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson in 'Madame Web'

Los Angeles, March 17 Actress Sydney Sweeney of 'Euphoria' and 'White Lotus' fame, has joined 'Madame Web', a comic book tent-pole set in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters.

Sweeney's role has not been announced, reports 'Variety'.

As previously reported, Dakota Johnson has been cast as the title character. In the comics, Madame Web is a paralysed, elderly woman with myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.

S.J. Clarkson, known for her work on the darker Marvel series 'Jessica Jones' and 'The Defenders', which moved from Netflix to Disney Plus, has been hired to direct 'Madame Web'.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, the duo behind Jared Leto's upcoming vampire chiller 'Morbius', will write the screenplay.

Plot details have been kept under wraps. In the comics, Madame Web is introduced as a blind clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman. Given her condition, though, she's never battled villains herself.

'Madame Web', Sony's first modern comic book adaptation to feature a female in the headlining role, is one of the several Spider-Man related spinoffs in development.

