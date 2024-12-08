Eva Longoria shares she is "itching" to direct again, says " I'm ready to get back"

Washington [US], December 8 : After her feature-length directorial debut with the 2023 biographical comedy-drama film 'Flamin' Hot', actress and film producer Eva Longoria shared that she is "itching" to get back behind the camera, reported Deadline.

At the Red Sea Film Festival, she talked about her love for multitasking. Longoria referred to herself as a "producer/director that fell into acting," adding that combining acting, directing, and producing is her "true passion."

"I like to produce and direct what I'm acting in, because I like to have control of the final product, and also I like to create opportunities, and I like to create my next opportunity," she said.

"So I've just been in front of the camera the last year, but now I'm like, 'Okay, I gotta get behind the camera.' I'm ready to get back, itching to get back into the saddle, " she added.

She recalled working in 'Only Murders in the Building', she said, "Not only was it so fun, it was like going to work every day I kept pinching myself because I'd walk in and there's Meryl. There's Meryl Streep, you know, on set in the green room with me, and Zach Galifianakis and Eugene Levy and Paul Rudd and Melissa McCarthy. Every day was like another person. And then, of course, Steve and Marty, who are comedic geniuses; and to play Selena, or Mabel, in the movie, I mean, it was just so far out there that it was so much fun."

When asked if she would return, she replied, "One thousand percent." Longoria said she implored the powers that be, "Please don't kill me off. I don't want to be murdered in Murders in the Building, because I want to come back," reported Deadline.

