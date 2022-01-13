Evan Rachel Wood's documentary 'Phoenix Rising' added to Sundance Film Festival lineup

American actor and musician Evan Rachel Wood's documentary titled 'Phoenix Rising' has been added to this year's Sundance Film Festival lineup.

As per Variety, after screening at the festival, it will air in two parts on HBO in the coming months.

For more than two years, Oscar-nominated documentarian Amy Berg has been working with Rachel Wood on a documentary about Wood's life as an actor and emergence as an activist.

The documentary will also chronicle her decision to come forward to allege that musician Marilyn Manson had "horrifically abused" her while they were in a relationship.

Though Wood had spoken publicly about her experiences with domestic violence, and in 2019 had created the Phoenix Act, a bill that extends the statute of limitations on domestic violence from three years to five -- which passed in California -- it wasn't until February 1, 2021, that she accused Manson as being the perpetrator of that abuse in a post on Instagram.

However, Manson has denied all wrongdoing. But in the aftermath of Wood's allegations -- which opened the floodgates of other Manson accusers -- his label, agent, manager and longtime publicist dropped him.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor