Even a Quiet Night Drive Around Mumbai Can Lift My Spirits and Reset My Mind: Akshay Nalawade

Tap Tyaag Taandav and Kakbhushundi Ramayan actor Akshay Nalawade, the monsoon season is a much-needed break. Though he likes to travel, during this season he prefers going on long drives and enjoying quality time with his family. He said, “I love the monsoon season! I enjoy the breezy weather and the whole vibe it brings. This year, I don’t have any major travel plans, but I prefer spending time with my family, going on long drives while playing Arijit Singh songs in the car.” He also enjoys cooking during this time and added, “I make bhajiya and pakode, and roasted corn is a must-do on my monsoon checklist.”

While he enjoys going to Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face or Marine Drive, he avoids places that can be risky in the name of adventure. He added, “I don’t believe in taking unnecessary risks when I’m supposed to be enjoying myself. If I have to constantly be alert for safety, then the fun goes away. I like to watch the heavy tides, getting drenched in the rain—that’s total Bollywood-style romance with the monsoon for me!”

But Akshay doesn’t forget the monsoon essentials, “an umbrella or a good-quality raincoat” that he calls a must. He further said, “Comfortable shoes that can handle puddles, a thermos for hot chai or coffee, and, of course, some good music on my playlist. Also, I never forget to carry a change of clothes—you never know when the skies will open up.”

Any monsoon wishlist? “Honestly, I’d love to explore the lush green side of the Western Ghats or maybe revisit Lonavala—but only if time permits. Otherwise, even a few peaceful hours near the sea in the city work wonders for me,” he said. For Akshay, travel is a necessity rather than a luxury. He shared that it rejuvenates his mindset. “Even if I can’t go far, just a peaceful night drive around Mumbai lifts my spirits. As an actor, we constantly deal with emotional highs and lows, so a quick getaway or even a quiet break helps me reset. It reflects in my energy and ultimately in my performance,” he added.

And while he enjoys taking breaks, he makes sure that he works on his craft too. “We are always under preparation—be it for our physique, our diction, or sharpening our acting skills. I believe ‘tayyari zaroori hai,’ and I follow this principle religiously. That said, we also need to spend quality time with family and friends to keep ourselves grounded and refreshed. It’s all about striking a healthy balance, and I always try to make that effort,” Akshay ended.