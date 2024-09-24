"Everyone should bless us...": Sparsh Shrivastava expresses hopes for 'Laapataa Ladies' Oscar win

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 : Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' has been selected as India's entry for the Oscars 2025. It is a moment of celebration for the entire film team.

Actor Sparsh Shrivastava, who played Deepak Kumar in the film expressed his excitement over the achievement and said that it is an emotional moment for his family also.

In a conversation with ANI, he said, "...I think everyone from Aamir Khan Productions to my whole family is really happy. It will be even better if we win...my family is very emotional and everyone is very happy. Everyone should bless us that we come back with the award...."

His mother also shared her happiness and praised Sparsh, saying, "I am very proud of him and everyone in the family is happy. We are celebrating this moment."

Earlier, Kiran Rao also expressed her gratitude for recognising her piece of hard work and giving her a chance to make her film reach a global audience.

"I am very happy. I was not expecting an Oscar entry as many good films have been made this year. Now we will have a chance to show this film to a much larger audience. I would like to thank the audience for giving so much love to this film. I think there is something for everyone in this film," she shared.

While she looks forward to taking the journey ahead with great enthusiasm, she understands that the road to the Oscars will be challenging

"The film was made on the issues, expectations and aspirations of women. When such a film becomes the country's official entry to the Oscars then it is very encouraging. I think with this it feels like we are going in the direction of finding solutions to many problems faced by women. People have appreciated the introduction of new faces and talents in this film. It took us 4-5 years to make this film, I want to thank the whole team of the film... Oscars ka raasta lamba aur kathin hota hai par hum apni taraf se puri koshish karenge (The journey to Oscars is not going to be easy but we will give it all)," Kiran emphasised.

'Laapataa Ladies' was produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies'.

Kiran also shared how Aamir reacted to the news. "Aamir is extremely happy. He congratulated the entire team," she shared.

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' was released in theatres on March 1, 2024.

It starred Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

