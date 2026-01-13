"Everyone’s Eyes Teared Up": Sreeleela's Ratnamala Role Wins Hearts in 'Parasakthi'

Emerging as the industry's new buzz girl, Sreeleela is making the right kind of noise well before her big Hindi film debut. Long before fully stepping into Bollywood's spotlight, she's captivated nationwide audiences with a magnetic mix of charm, confidence, and effortless star power, positioning her as one of today's most talked-about young talents. At the Thanksgiving meet for her Tamil debut film Parasakthi, Sreeleela stole the spotlight with a heartfelt gratitude.

Speaking about her Tamil debut she said "For the 1st time, I’ve been appreciated for a full-fledged role," she shared, her voice brimming with emotion. "Everyone’s eyes were teared up when they came out of the theatre... and I felt really happy. I'm very grateful for this opportunity. It's a perfect debut for me."

Fans and critics alike have showered praise on her portrayal of Ratnamala, a character brought to life with a stunning vintage retro look that blended elegance and intensity. Sreeleela's performance didn't just impress, it moved audiences to tears, marking a pivotal moment in her career.

From taking the nation by storm with KISSK, to her electrifying turn as Agent Mirchi in Atlee's high-octane commercial alongside Bollywood heavyweights Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol, and even becoming the face of firecracker boxes during festivals, two years running, which is a cultural badge of mass appeal in India, Sreeleela has crafted a buzz that's loud, real, and well-deserved. The crescendo builds with her eagerly awaited Bollywood debut in Anurag Basu’s upcoming film, promising to elevate her to pan-India stardom.