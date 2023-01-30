'Everything Everywhere,' 'Women Talking' get box office boost after Oscar nomination

Following the announcement of Oscar nominations on Tuesday, top award contenders such as 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' and 'Women Talking' saw a modest increase in their box office numbers.

According to Variety, A US-based media house, this year's best picture nominees include a larger range of mainstream and arthouse offerings. 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (USD 2.117 billion internationally), 'Top Gun: Maverick' (USD 1.488 billion), and 'Elvis' (USD 287 million) are among the more popular films.

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' (USD 104 million), 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (USD 30 million), 'Triangle of Sadness' (USD 22.5 million), and 'The Fabelmans' (USD 22 million) lead the indie pack, followed by lesser-known titles such as 'Tar' (USD 7.4 million) and 'Women Talking' (USD 2.3 million).

'All Quiet on the Western Front' was distributed by Netflix, which does not reveal box office figures.

Variety reports that 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once' had the most fantastic weekend, grossing USD 1 million when it returned to 1,400 cinemas. A24's twisting sci-fi adventure received a record-breaking 11 nominations, recorded sold-out screenings in key markets and finished 13th on the domestic box office charts.

'Everything, Everywhere' has grossed USD 71 million in North America after 45 weeks in cinemas, making it one of the biggest indie success stories of the pandemic era.

'Women Talking,' a drama directed by Sarah Polley about Mennonite women dealing with the repercussions of sexual assault, seems to benefit the most from Academy Award consideration because it is the least-seen of the best picture nominees. Over the weekend, 'Women Talking' finished 14th with USD 1.07 million in ticket sales from 707 theatres, representing a 164 per cent increase, as per Variety.

'Elvis' also saw a whopping 901 per cent gain, albeit this was primarily due to the picture not showing in many theatres the weekend before. The glitzy biographical movie starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock 'n' Roll, directed by Baz Luhrmann, barely moved the needle in terms of attendance, grossing USD 154,000 from 841 screens. 'Elvis' debuted in theatres last June, grossing a massive USD 151 million domestically, so most interested consumers have most likely already seen it.

Meanwhile, as per Variety, ticket sales for 'The Banshees of Inisherin' increased 382 per cent (to USD 3,52,000 from 1,205 theatres), 'Tar' increased 138 per cent (to 1,73,000 from 537 cinemas), and 'The Fabelmans' increased 73 per cent (to USD 760,000 from 1,962 theatres).

( With inputs from ANI )

