"Everything is fine": Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dismisses reports of his arrest in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], July 22 : Singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has brushed aside rumours of his arrest in Dubai over an alleged defamation complaint.

The singer took to Instagram and denied reports in a section of Pakistan media about his arrest.

He said all is fine.

"I am Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, your Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. I have come to Dubai to record my songs... Everything is fine....Mai yehi aap see guzaarish karunga ki ghatiya afvahon pe bilkul bhi kaan na dhare ( I would like to request you not to pay heed to cheap rumors)..Aesa kuch nahi hai jaisa dushman soch rahe hai, Inshallah may jald hi apne vatan-e-azees mein vapas aaunga. (There is no truth in what the enemies are thinking...I will return to my beloved country soon)," he said.

"News circulating regarding the arrest of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is fake and baseless. Regards Team RFAK," read the caption along with the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan (@officialrfakworld)

Pakistan's Geo News had earlier reported that Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was arrested in Dubai over a defamation complaint by his former manager, according to Dubai police sources. However, the link of the news was later not accessible on the Geo News website.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is the nephew of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, son of Farrukh Fateh Ali Khan and a grandson of Qawwali singer Fateh Ali Khan. He has been honoured with Sitara-i-Imtiaz by the Pakistan government. The Pakistani singer has also sung songs in India.

