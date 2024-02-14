Ewan McGregor joins Anne Hathaway in David Robert Mitchell's adventure film for Warner Bros

Washington [US], February 14 : Ewan McGregor will star opposite Anne Hathaway in the untitled adventure film directed by David Robert Mitchell for Warner Bros., reported Deadline.

The film's plot is unknown, but it has previously been described as a "thrill-ride" that will be shot in Imax.

Mitchell will direct from his own original story and co-produce with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella for Bad Robot, as well as Matt Jackson of Jackson Pictures. Jake Weiner and Chris Bender from Good Fear Content will serve as executive producers. Sheila Walcott and Zach Hamby are in charge of the project for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group (WBMPG).

McGregor recently reprised his role as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+'s Emmy-nominated limited series of the same name. He previously earned an Emmy for his starring performance in Netflix's Halston and has also appeared in films such as Birds of Prey, Doctor Sleep, and Christopher Robin. He will shortly appear in the Showtime and Paramount Global miniseries 'A Gentleman in Moscow', which he also executive produces.

His other films coming up for release include Niclas Larsson's TIFF dramedy Mother Couch, in which he stars opposite Rhys Ifans, Taylor Russell and Ellen Burstyn; and Bleeding Love, the SXSW-premiering drama he produced and stars in opposite daughter Clara McGregor. McGregor is represented by UTA and attorney Robert Offer of Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern, reported Deadline.

