Ex-Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's Wife and Actress Kranti Redkar Receives Death Threats; Case Registered

Marathi actress Kranti Redkar-Wankhede, wife of former NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, has reported receiving threats to herself and her family via mobile phone and WhatsApp. She filed a formal complaint with the Goregaon police station, citing a call from a UK number, +441792988111, on March 6 at 10:49 am, where an unidentified caller verbally abused her and issued death threats.

Additionally, she received WhatsApp messages from the number +923365708492, appearing to be a Pakistani phone number, at 10:59 am on the same day. The messages contained derogatory and character-sabotaging content, along with an Aadhaar card of one Iqbal Hussain from Assam.

@CMOMaharashtra@Dev_Fadnavis@mieknathshinde@mumbaipolice I have been receiving death threats on my mobile number from various Pakistani numbers and a number from the Uk. Just wanted to bring it to your kind notice 🙏 This has been happening since last one year. The police… pic.twitter.com/pdgytGCYRp — KRANTI REDKAR WANKHEDE (@KrantiRedkar) March 8, 2024

“I have been receiving death threats on my mobile number from various Pakistani numbers and a number from the Uk. Just wanted to bring it to your kind notice This has been happening since last one year. The police has been regularly informed,” She wrote on X. She also tagged CMO Maharashtra, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police in her tweet.

Mumbai Police have confirmed the incident, stating, “Actress Kranti Redkar wife of former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede received death threats, and obscene messages coming from Pakistani numbers, Sameer Wankhede's wife has lodged her complaint at Goregaon Police Station,” as quoted by ANI.

Maharashtra | Actress Kranti Redkar wife of former Mumbai NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede received death threats, and obscene messages coming from Pakistani numbers, Sameer Wankhede's wife has lodged her complaint at Goregaon Police Station: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2024

Kranti Redkar is best known for her outstanding performances in films such as Gangaajal, Shikshanachya Aaicha Gho, and Majha Navra Tujhi Bayko. Some of her other notable projects include Karaar, Rocky, Baalaa, Murder Mestri, and Yudh. Astitvachi Ladai, The Letters, and Mata Ekveera Navsala Pauli. She made her directorial debut with the 2015 film Kaakan. Kranti is married to IPS officer Sameer Wankhede. She is a supportive wife who stood by her husband, Sameer, when he faced attacks from Maharashtra politicians for his handling of the narcotics case involving Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, on the Mumbai cruise.