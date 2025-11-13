“Excited to Begin This Chapter”: Gulshan Devaiah on Sharing Screen Space with R. Madhavan in His Tamil Debut Legacy

After delivering a super hit in Kannada cinema, versatile actor Gulshan Devaiah is all set to make his Tamil debut with the much-awaited crime drama series Legacy. The series, directed by Charukesh Sekar and produced by Kalyan Shankar under Stone Bench Pvt Ltd, promises to be a gripping tale of power, morality, and vengeance.

The ensemble cast includes celebrated names such as R. Madhavan, Gautham Karthik, Abhishek Banerjee, and Gulshan Devaiah, bringing together an exciting mix of talent from across industries. The official poster of the series has just been unveiled, offering fans a first look at Gulshan Devaiah in a powerful police avatar, a role that marks a thrilling new chapter in his career.

Sharing his thoughts on being part of the project, Gulshan Devaiah said, “Legacy is a wonderful opportunity for me to find linguistic diversity in my career. After about 14 years of working primarily only in Hindi, I feel settled enough to spread my wings a bit and fly. It’s also my privilege that I’m getting to share the screen with Madhavan, Nimisha, Abhishek, Gautham Karthik, Mr. Viyapuri, and other well-established, experienced actors from the Tamil industry. I play a cop who is struggling with his sense of responsibility towards his duty, family, and self. It’s been a very satisfying experience for me with Legacy and I’m eager to get back to Chennai for my final schedule.”

With Legacy, Gulshan continues to expand his creative boundaries, proving his mettle as one of the most versatile performers in Indian cinema. The series is expected to blend the best of Tamil storytelling with a pan-Indian appeal, making it one of the most anticipated releases of the year.