Exciting updates revealed for 'The Smurfs Movie' at CinemaCon!

Washington [US], April 12 : Paramount Pictures is bringing the beloved blue characters of Peyo's comics to life in a star-studded animated adventure, 'The Smurfs Movie.'

The excitement was palpable as Paramount chief Brian Robbins announced a constellation of Hollywood stars joining the cast during the studio's presentation at CinemaCon on Thursday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Leading the pack is global icon Rihanna, set to lend her voice to the iconic Smurfette character. Robbins hailed Rihanna as "the most legendary Smurfette ever," underscoring the significance of her involvement in the project.

Joining Rihanna in the blue-hued escapade is an ensemble cast that reads like a who's who of Hollywood talent.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, Amy Sedaris, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, and a host of others are set to breathe life into the vibrant world of the Smurfs.

The film, slated for release on February 14, 2025, promises to be a comedic, musical journey that aims to answer one of life's biggest questions: What is a Smurf?

Directed by Chris Miller, known for his work on 'Puss in Boots,' and co-directed by Matt Landon, the movie is poised to captivate audiences with its whimsical charm.

But 'The Smurfs Movie' wasn't the only exciting announcement from Paramount Animation. Brian Robbins also revealed updates on other animated titles, including the highly anticipated 'Aang: The Last Airbender' and the return of beloved franchises like 'Paw Patrol' and 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.'

With a stellar lineup of talent and a commitment to delivering captivating storytelling, Paramount Pictures is set to redefine the landscape of animated cinema.

