Exhibitors demand heavy compensation after box-office failure of Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's Acharya

Ram Charan starrer Acharya turned out to be one of the biggest flops of this year with makers and distributors facing heavy losses. Now according to a Bollywood Life report, the distributors are demanding compensation from the producers and the overall amount is a whopping one. The movie recorded good numbers on the first day but the sales drastically fell the very next day due to poor reviews and word-of-mouth. Director Koratala Siva, who has presented the audience with several hits in the past, is also being heavily criticized for the recent release. Apart from Charan, the film also features actors like Chiranjeevi and Pooja Hegde in key roles.



A few reports suggest that the overall losses have come up to ₹90 crores which makes it the second-most suffering film of recent times with the first one being Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam. The film struggled to make even Rs 50 lakh on day four and the numbers are dipping further in the week. Acharya brought together real-life father-son duo Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan. The film graced the cinemas on April 29. The film opened to mixed reviews at the box office and fans were shocked by its poor box office performance. Even during Eid, Acharya did not witness a growth in box office collection. The official Twitter handle of Andhra Box Office wrote, "#Acharya is Literally Dead at the Box-office on its 1st Monday.

