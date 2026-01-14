Experience over benchmarks: My long-term verdict on Google Pixel 10 Pro

New Delhi [India], January 13 : There's something remarkable about Google Pixel devices that remains unmatched. I have been using the Google Pixel 10 Pro over an extended period, and during this time, I have used plenty of other ultra-premium smartphones as well. While almost every ultra-premium smartphone is getting lost in a spec-sheet arms race, the Google Pixel 10 Pro still hits differently. In my opinion, it remains a rare example of a device that prioritises the user's hand-feel and daily experience over raw, cold benchmarks so, here is why it still matters in today's market.

The Ergonomic Ace:

The first thing that strikes you, and something I've personally grown to love, is the hand-feel. In an era of oversized 'slabs', the Google Pixel 10 Pro feels like it was actually designed for a human hand. The build quality is undeniably top-notch, offering a premium heft that feels durable rather than cumbersome.

One of the more surprising design wins is actually the camera module. While some might call it 'chunky', I find it adds a layer of practical utility. It acts as a natural 'shelf' or grip for your fingers when holding the phone in landscape modemaking it, in my opinion, the easiest phone to hold for long binge-watching sessions. Add to that its impressive water resistance, and you have a device that feels rugged enough for real-world chaos without sacrificing its sleek aesthetic.

The AI Brain: What sets this apart in 2026 isn't just the hardware; it's the Gemini Advanced integration. It is no longer just a voice assistant; it's a deep-tissue layer of the OS. You have features like the Magic Editor in the camera and the new Personal Health Coach in the Fitbit app, which let you use AI proactively rather than intrusively.

Plus, the inclusion of the Google One AI Premium planwhich costs more than 23,000 and is provided for freeis a massive value-add. Having 2TB of Google Cloud storage and access to Google's most capable AI models (like Gemini in Docs and Gmail) out of the box makes this more than a phone; it is now a portable workstation.

Display and Performance: The display remains a high point. The Super Actua display is incredibly punchy, making HDR content pop and ensuring visibility even under the harsh Delhi sun. Coupled with the battery performance, it's a reliable companion. Even with heavy multitasking, I haven't had to reach for a charger mid-day.

However, if there is a 'could've been better' moment, it's the charging speed. While Google has certainly improved the speeds from previous generations, it still hasn't quite caught up to the 'blink-and-you'll-miss-it' 100W+ charging we see from other brands. It's a minor friction point in an otherwise seamless experience, but in 2026, we're all a bit spoiled for speed.

The Gold Standard for Mobile Photography:

The camera setup remains the soul of this device. It's not just about the megapixels; it's about the computational 'magic' that Google has mastered. Whether it's the natural skin tones or the way it handles complex lighting, the Google Pixel 10 Pro produces images that feel 'alive' rather than over-processed. It's the consistency that keeps it relevant. You point, you shoot, and you know the result will be social-media ready.

Any Other Concerns?

While the Tensor G5 is smooth, it still struggles with sustained heavy loads. I noticed some jittery animations in the camera app or slight thermal throttling during intensive 4K video recording. I also like the glossy side rails that add a premium feel, but they are absolute fingerprint magnets and can be a bit slippery without a case. Last but not least, though the display is super bright and shiny, the lack of an anti-reflective coating means I continue to fight glare at certain outdoor angles.

In the End:

I feel that the Google Pixel 10 Pro isn't trying to be a gaming console or a replacement for a DSLR; it's trying to be the most helpful, intuitive version of a smartphone. Its blend of ergonomic brilliance, software polish, and camera reliability still makes it a formidable choice for anyone who values substance over hype. Not to forget, seven years of software updates is simply icing on the cake. In my opinion, it's still a solid device that deserves your attention.

My Rating: 4/5

Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of consumer technology, auto, and lifestyle. Views shared here are personal.

