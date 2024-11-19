Experience the Magic of MP Singh’s Sufi Music at Sri Ganganagar’s Biggest New Year Bash

This New Year’s Eve, Sri Ganganagar gears up for its most iconic celebration yet! “Tu Jhoom” promises an electrifying night filled with music, dance, and festivities for all. Hosted at the spectacular Avasa Resort, this grand event is set to be the ultimate way to step into 2025. From soul-stirring Sufi tunes to high-energy performances, it’s a night that will redefine celebrations in the city!, The heart and soul of Tu Jhoom will be the captivating performance by Mohinder pal Singh also known as “MP Singh”, widely renowned businessman and a gifted Sufi singer-songwriter from Sri Ganganagar. MP Singh’s magical compositions and soulful voice bring to life the beauty of Sufi music, creating an experience that resonates deeply with every listener. His unique ability to blend emotion and spirituality in his songs ensures an unforgettable night of musical brilliance.

Adding to the star-studded lineup is “Divya Bhatt” with her sensational live band. Known for her blockbuster track “Kaun Hoyega” Divya Bhatt is a powerhouse performer whose voice and energy captivate audiences everywhere. She’s all set to entertain the crowd with a mix of her chart-topping hits and other dynamic numbers, making the night an unforgettable one. And the party doesn’t end there! Guests will enjoy unlimited food and drinks to keep the energy alive throughout the evening. The excitement will skyrocket with a rocking DJ after-party, featuring foot-tapping beats that will keep everyone dancing well into the night. Adding to the thrill are dazzling fireworks, special effects, and vibrant dance performances that light up the atmosphere. For families, a dedicated kids’ entertainment zone ensures fun for all ages, making Tu Jhoom the perfect event for everyone. Organised by Accombliss and hosted at the iconic Avasa Resort, “Tu Jhoom” is Sri Ganganagar’s grandest celebration to date. Gates open at 8:30 PM on December 31, 2024—be there to witness the magic unfold and make memories to last a lifetime.

For inquiries and bookings,

Contact: +91 7341161804 / +91 9116130461

Stay tuned for more updates