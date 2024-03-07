"Experience the same joy, spiritual connect...": Sanjay Leela Bhansali launches music label

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 : Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who is known for his blockbuster films like 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Black', 'Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Devdas', 'Saawariya' and 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', is all set to enter into musical world. He launched his own music label on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Bhansali Productions treated fans with the exciting news and captioned it, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label "Bhansali Music." I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4M5TVGoWb_/?hl=en

With Bhansali Music, the filmmaker will extend his creative prowess to the realm of music, collaborating with talented musicians and artists to produce captivating compositions for his films and memorable independent albums.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinematic creations have consistently left audiences spellbound, with music playing an integral role in the narrative. From the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' to the haunting melodies of 'Black,' Bhansali's compositions resonate with depth and passion, weaving themselves into the fabric of his films. Whether it's the grandeur of 'Deewani Mastani' from 'Bajirao Mastani' or the beauty of 'Lal Ishq' or the colors of 'Ghoomar' from movie 'Padmaavat', Bhansali's music resonates with depth and passion.

Reflecting on the launch of Bhansali Music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali said, "Music brings me great joy and peace. It's an integral part of my being. I am now launching my own music label "Bhansali Music" I wish the audience to experience the same joy and spiritual connect that I feel when I listen to or create music".

Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Bhansali is all set for his debut on OTT with 'Heera Mandi'.

The show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heera Mandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India. It's a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas and it promises Bhansali's trademark larger-than-life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.

The Heeramandi series starring Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, is set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor